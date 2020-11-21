Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Some people are worried that we are going to shut down again and will run out of cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

Sanitary Supply Corp. provides cleaning supplies and toilet paper to individual people and businesses. Some of the people they distribute supplies to is Colorado Mesa University and St. Mary’s Hospital.

Bruce DeRush, Account Manager for Sanitary Supply Corp said that they have already started to see panic buying.

He said that people should not be too concerned because they have stocked up and are prepared if thereis a shortage.

They also are making curbside pick-up available. DeRush said, “when you pull up you can call our number and we will more than happy to bring product out to your car so you don’t have to expose yourself if you don’t want to.”

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.