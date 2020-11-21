Clifton Christian Church sees large number of people at food drive ahead of Thanksgiving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Hundreds of people showed up to Clifton Christian Church on Saturday morning to pick up free food at the church.

The event was supposed to start at 9am but they had to start 30 minutes early because there were so many people in line. The cars wrapped all the way around the block and started blocking the street.

People started lining up last night at midnight.

The church does this event once a month, but this week had a very large turnout for multiple reasons. Jackie Feaster from the church said she believes they are busy because, “the Thanksgiving holiday, the new stage red, and the kids so being home from school. I mean it’s just a pile of everything on us.”

This food drive was in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies.

