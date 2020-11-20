Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:23 AM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Mesa County Jail
Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado
Planet Fitness in Grand Junction cleans every piece of equipment hourly.
Local gym prepares for new restrictions

Latest News

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save his dog
Now she's sharing her experience battling the virus with others and hoping they take the...
Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19