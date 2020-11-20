Advertisement

Spokesman: Trump’s son Don Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, was quarantining Friday after learning he has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.

The younger Trump learned his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss private medical information.

Trump Jr. is following all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the spokesperson added.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with a virus that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and infected nearly 12 million others.

President-elect Joe Biden made President Trump’s response to the virus a top issue in the recently concluded race for the White House, though Trump has yet to acknowledge the outcome.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October. The president spent three days in a military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady weathered her illness at the White House.

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

