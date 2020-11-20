Advertisement

Grand Junction Subaru participates in the Share the Love event

Subaru Share the Love
Subaru Share the Love(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Subaru Share the Love event began on Thursday. It will be going from November 19th until January 4th.

The purpose of this event is to raise money for non-profit organizations.

300 dollars of every new Subaru that is sold will go to one of five charities.

The five charities that the buyer has to pick from are Colorado Discover Ability, Meals on Wheels, Make a Wish Foundation, ASPCA, and National Park Foundation.

Last year they were able to give a local charity 20,000 dollars because of this event and they are hoping they can do the same thing this year.

