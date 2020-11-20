Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) responded to an address in the 2700 block of B 1/2 Road after a reporting party called in saying there had been a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found an injured man who had injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries; his condition at this time is unknown.

The GJPD says that an adult male has been taken into custody, but his identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

