Colorado Mesa University provides updates ahead of Thanksgiving

Colorado Mesa University announces updates ahead of the holidays.
Colorado Mesa University announces updates ahead of the holidays.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:28 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University held a Facebook live earlier today to provide updates for students ahead of Thanksgiving.

The on campus testing site has given out over 4,000 tests within the last four days. Half of these tests were for community members and wait times have been about eight minutes or less. The site is helping the university prepare for students to return to campus in the spring in a safe way.

”Yeah you know one of the benefits of having all of this practiced now at running a mass testing site is we’ll be even more equipped and better able to test students as they come back to Grand Junction and ensure that they have a negative test prior to coming back on campus,” says John Marshall, Vice President of CMU.

The site will remain open next week Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

