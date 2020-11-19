Advertisement

Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

COVID immunity may only last a few months, we don’t really know
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When a person gets COVID-19, it’s likely they’ll also get some degree of immunity after recovering.

But researchers still don’t know for how long.

“Reinfection can and does occur with COVID-19, though it appears to be a rare occurrence so far,” according to emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen.

Of the many millions of COVID-19 cases around the world, only a handful of documented cases show re-infection.

But it’s still a concern.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is a coronavirus and coronaviruses cause illnesses like the common cold that are known to re-infect people year after year,” Wen said.

So far, research has shown that any immunity gained after COVID recovery will most likely last for months, not years.

“We also don’t know how complete the protection is, and whether, if you’re exposed, you may not get sick but could still transmit the virus to others,” according to Wen.

That’s one reason she says the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 doesn’t work.

If we let the virus infect most of the population, it’s estimated that millions of people could die without any guarantee that those who survive will be protected for longer than a matter of months.

“That’s why prevention is so critical,” Wen said. “It’s really important that we do everything we can to protect from getting coronavirus.”

Since coronavirus vaccines are still being developed, we don’t know what reinfection means for the vaccine, but it’s likely that a single-dose vaccine won’t be enough.

Ultimately, we might need booster shots like get for tetanus, or even annual shots like we do for the flu.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Mesa County Jail
Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado
Planet Fitness in Grand Junction cleans every piece of equipment hourly.
Local gym prepares for new restrictions

Latest News

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save his dog
Now she's sharing her experience battling the virus with others and hoping they take the...
Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19