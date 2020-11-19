GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -At the beginning of the pandemic the Roice Hurst Humane Society was prepared for a large surge of animals but so far, they have not seen a surge. Many of their animals are in foster care, so they are able to accommodate for a surge if there is one. Their main goal has been to get as many animals into foster homes or in their offsite adoption partners. They have had a significant increase in animals being adopted out of foster homes and their offsite adoption partners than last year. All animals both at the shelter and in foster care are able to be adopted. They are currently look for people to foster animals.

