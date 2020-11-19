Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

Roice Hurst Humane Society is looking for people to foster animals.
Roice Hurst Humane Society is looking for people to foster animals.(gray)
By (Madison Burns)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -At the beginning of the pandemic the Roice Hurst Humane Society was prepared for a large surge of animals but so far, they have not seen a surge. Many of their animals are in foster care, so they are able to accommodate for a surge if there is one. Their main goal has been to get as many animals into foster homes or in their offsite adoption partners. They have had a significant increase in animals being adopted out of foster homes and their offsite adoption partners than last year. All animals both at the shelter and in foster care are able to be adopted. They are currently look for people to foster animals.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Mesa County Jail
Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado
Planet Fitness in Grand Junction cleans every piece of equipment hourly.
Local gym prepares for new restrictions

Latest News

Hospitals are preparing for the second wave.
Hospitals prepare for surge capacity
Library
Mesa County Libraries temporarily closing because of COVID-19
CMU nursing program has had to change their classes due to covid.
Impact of Covid-19 on the CMU Nursing Program
Protest
Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
U.S. Forest Service allows fourth and fifth graders to receive a free Christmas tree.
Every Kid Outdoors gives frees trees