No ICU beds available in Mesa County according to public health department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of Nov. 18, there are currently no ICU beds available in Mesa County as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in the community, forcing an increase in hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, 232 new cases of the virus were reported from Mesa County Public Health (MCPH), and 51 people (Mesa County and other county residents) remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

MCPH stated that area hospitals will begin activating surge capacity, which will open up more rooms and beds.

“We have hospital beds available, and we have surge plans in place that will allow us to grow capacity and ensure safe, quality care to as many patients as need us,” said Bryan Johnson, President, St. Mary’s Medical Center.

With the widespread transmission of the virus taking place in the community, hospitals are now reaching critical thresholds on staff, as infected hospital workers are having to isolate themselves which leaves them unable to care for patients.

“This is a call to arms,” VA Western Colorado Health Care System Executive Director, Richard Salgueiro said regarding staffing issues. Salgueiro is encouraging all retired or displaced clinical personnel in the community to step in if possible.

MCPH estimates that 1 and 130 Mesa County residents are currently infected with the virus, and say that over 2,000 residents have tested positive in the last two weeks.

