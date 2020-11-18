Advertisement

Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado

Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer) and (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man who was wanted in connection to the discovery of three people’s remains in southern Colorado was arrested Thursday in New Mexico.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Adre Baroz, 26, who is better known by his nickname ‘Pyscho’, was arrested by the Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at a motel in Gallup.

‘Pyscho’ is being charged with First Degree Homicide, First Degree Assault and Second Degree Kidnapping.

In a press conference held Wednesday, local law enforcement officials say that the remains of three people were discovered on two properties in Conejos County, near the rural town of Las Sauces. In that conference, they name Baroz as the suspect in the case.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working with several other law enforcement agencies to identify the victims.

“There is a lot to be done on identifying these remains,” Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder said in the press conference. “It’s going to take several weeks to months.”

Law enforcement considered Baroz to be armed and dangerous, and asked the public to not approach him if seen, however, the CBI said that Baroz was arrested without incident at the motel.

Property near the town of Las Sauces where human remains were found.
Property near the town of Las Sauces where human remains were found.(Credit: KUSA)

Investigators believe this incident is unrelated to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, who went missing on Mother’s Day more than six months ago.

If you have any information about this crime, please call 719-270-0210.

