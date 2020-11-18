Downtown GJ holiday festivities scaled down

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Main Street Grand Junction will look as festive as it always does during the holiday season. But there will be some things missing. Santa won’t be turning the lights on as he usually does at the Wells Fargo bank at 4th and Main.

In years past Santa Clause makes his appearance on top of the downtown bank location and the switch is flipped, lighting up the city Christmas tree and all the lights on Main Street. Due to the pandemic, there won’t be the tree lighting ceremony this year. “The Parade of Lights and the tree lighting are just not an option this year, but I think we can still create some fun activities and just still have that festive environment for people to come downtown.” said Downtown GJ Partnership director Brandon Stam.

It will still look and feel like Christmas on Main Street though. The Christmas lights will be turned on Friday, November 20 and will remain on through the holidays. There will be other activities like the 12 Days of Christmas and other promotional events.

Although Santa won’t light the tree, he will still be seen downtown.

