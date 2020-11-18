Advertisement

D51 releases plan following Thanksgiving Break

(KKCO)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - School District 51′s Superintendent Diana Sirko sent a letter to D51 families on Wednesday that went over the gameplan following the conclusion of Thanksgiving Break.

All high schools and almost every middle school is currently in remote learning in the district, and some students will have to keep to that process for an extended time after break.

D51 states that high schoolers will continue remote learning up through the end of the quarter (Dec. 18). This also is the case for Fruita 8/9 and the Career Center. For middle and elementary school students, they will transition back to in-person learning beginning Dec.1.

Juniper Ridge and Mesa Valley Community School are continuing with remote learning until the new year.

As for the D51 staff members, they will report back as normal on Nov. 30.

Sirko concluded that letter by saying, “We do not take any of these decisions lightly. Closing schools affects both the economic, academic, and social and emotional well-being of our students and community and can have far-reaching effects. All of these factors are considered, and these decisions are very difficult, as we know it has an impact on all of you. We must work together to serve both our students and community, wherever possible.”

