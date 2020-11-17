Advertisement

Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Effective Friday, Nov. 20, the State of Colorado will transition to a new dial system that adds a purple level that denotes extreme COVID-19 risk.

With the new changes, Mesa County is now expected to transition to Level Red: Severe Risk starting Friday, which means drastic changes to a wide variety of businesses.

The expected changes are listed below:

•Indoor dining closed but can offer take out, to go, or delivery.

•Bars that don’t serve food must be closed.

•Offices limited to 10% capacity, with remote work strongly encouraged.

•Gyms/indoor recreation limited to 10% capacity or up to 10 people with reservations.

•Entertainment and indoor event venues must be closed.

•Outdoor events limited to 25% capacity or 75 people (whichever is fewer).

•In-person public gatherings (e.g. meetings, shows, exhibits) are not allowed.

•Childcares may remain open with standard ratios.

In a post to social media, Mesa County Public Health expressed the following: “We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Mesa County. You can help by wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and avoiding interactions with anyone outside your household.”

