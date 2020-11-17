Advertisement

Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 4 states

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in four states.

The company chose Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee due to their differences in size, population diversity and immunization infrastructure.

The experimental vaccine has excited health officials because Pfizer’s preliminary data indicates it’s more than 90% effective.

Distributing it, however, may prove challenging.

The vaccine must be stored at a temperature lower than what standard freezers can produce. It also requires two doses spaced three weeks apart to be effective.

If the vaccine receives the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer will produce 100 million doses of it for the federal government at a price of $1.95 billion.

The government will also have the option to purchase up to 500 million more doses.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade
Online-learning transitions
Garfield Re-2 and Montrose County School District make temporary online transitions
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
F
Outside celebration held at St. Mary’s to honor cancer survivor

Latest News

Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua and then heads to Honduras and Guatemala. (Source:...
Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever,...
Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia elections chief battles fellow Republicans, Trump