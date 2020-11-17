Advertisement

Parks and Rec focus of workshop

Leaders discuss Parks and Rec in 2020 comprehensive plan
Leaders discuss Parks and Rec in 2020 comprehensive plan(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - When ballot measure 2A passed two weeks ago Grand Junction’s comprehensive plan became much easier to navigate. Without the burden of capped revenue from the Tax Payer’s Bill of Rights, financial flexibility has graced city leaders.

There isn’t a better time than now to have that flexibility amid the COVID-19 crisis and stricter variances facing everyone. During a City Council Workshop Monday night, city leaders discussed how to improve or add services to the Parks and Rec department.

Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann expressing the importance of our outdoor space during the health crisis. “We’re trying to improve it (Parks and Rec), says Wortmann. “Hopefully you feel we are and just the simple fact that people voted for 2A gives us a feeling that we’re doing the right thing and focusing on what their needs are.”

The planning process for the 2020 comprehensive plan is expected to be finished at the end of the year.

