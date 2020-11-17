Advertisement

Local church preps for Thanksgiving meal deliveries

Local church preps for Thanksgiving meal deliveries
Local church preps for Thanksgiving meal deliveries(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Canyon View Vineyard Church is preparing for their annual Thanksgiving meal deliveries and they’re looking for volunteers to help.

For the last 13 years, the church has delivered meals on Thanksgiving day.

Last year, they dropped off around 1,800 meals, and this time around they plan to do the same, with safety precautions.

Meals will be prepped outside where they can social distance more. Masks and gloves will also be worn. Not as many people are able to volunteer this year because of the pandemic.

“The need hasn’t changed in fact in many ways, it actually has grown, and we just want to continue to be a blessing to the community. We really do love the community here in the valley, and we just want to be a blessing. As we’ve been given, we just want to give back," Landon Miracle, Outreach Coordinator CVVC.

Volunteers will meet at the church on Thanksgiving day at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1
Snapshot taken from his Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Mesa County Libraries close four branches.
Four Mesa County Libraries Closed

Latest News

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures expected to be implemented in Mesa County, including the closure of indoor dining at restaurants
Montrose man arrested following Methamphetamine seizure
City of Fruita receives grant
City of Fruita to receive $25,000 grant
District 51
School District 51 holds meeting to talk about school boundaries