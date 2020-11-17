Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department and Fire Department employees receive award

Grand Junction Fire Department
Grand Junction Fire Department
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A few people from the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Grand Junction Police Department got recognized for their great work.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director visited the stations to deliver a plaque to the police department and the fire department.

The award was for exceptional work in a crime investigation case that happened in Montrose back in July.

The fire departments hazmat team and the police departments forensics team were the groups that received the award. Both of the stations were honored to receive the award. “This was a huge team effort and a very complex incident where it would not have gone as smooth as it did if one of those pieces was missing. So, it’s very important that everybody understands that. It’s not just an award for us. It’s a recognition for everybody that was on this incident,” said Chris Angermuller, Deputy Chief of Operations.

The person who delivered the award was the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director, John Camper, who is the former Grand Junction Police Chief.

