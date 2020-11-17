Advertisement

Four Mesa County Libraries Closed

Mesa County Libraries close four branches.
Mesa County Libraries close four branches.(gray)
By (Madison Burns)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KJCT) -Mesa County Libraries have closed four of their branches due rising case numbers and issues with masks.

The Collbran, De Beque and Orchard Mesa branches will be closed starting on November 14th, but they will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery starting this week.

The Gateway branch will offer its residents books by mail service for library material.

All other branches remain open, and the Fruita, Clifton, Central, and Palisade branches will also be offering a curbside-service option as well.

The locations that do remain open in-person will limit capacity and hours due to the rising spread of the virus.

They hope that they will be able to re-open these branches soon.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Stricter measures coming, Mesa County to transition to Level Red starting Nov. 20
Snapshot taken from his Tuesday afternoon's press conference.
Governor Polis to hold press conference at 12:30
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Human remains of three people found in the San Luis Valley
Montrose man arrested following Methamphetamine seizure

Latest News

The last time Food Bank of the Rockies saw record numbers was during the stay at home order in...
Food Bank of the Rockies in need of volunteers
Restaurants will be closed for indoor dining, and gyms will moved down to 10% capacity, from...
Red Level Restrictions
Tomorrow is Children's Grief Awareness Day
Children’s Grief Awareness Day
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado