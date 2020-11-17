Four Mesa County Libraries Closed

(KJCT) -Mesa County Libraries have closed four of their branches due rising case numbers and issues with masks.

The Collbran, De Beque and Orchard Mesa branches will be closed starting on November 14th, but they will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery starting this week.

The Gateway branch will offer its residents books by mail service for library material.

All other branches remain open, and the Fruita, Clifton, Central, and Palisade branches will also be offering a curbside-service option as well.

The locations that do remain open in-person will limit capacity and hours due to the rising spread of the virus.

They hope that they will be able to re-open these branches soon.

