DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Public Health reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, one of which was a female between the ages of 35-44.

The other three deaths included a male between the ages of 75-84, and a male and female both 85 years or older.

This brings the county’s total deaths from COVID-19 to seven.

