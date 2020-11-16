Advertisement

Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020

Each candle goes for about $20
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”(Source: Flaming Crap, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?

A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.

It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.

Each candle goes for about $20.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Online-learning transitions
Garfield Re-2 and Montrose County School District make temporary online transitions

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms