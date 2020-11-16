Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020

(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?

A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.

It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

Banana bread smell is great... But is it a Chiquita banana bread smell? 👀 https://t.co/2lPoinVfWK — Chiquita (@Chiquita) November 16, 2020

The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.

Each candle goes for about $20.

