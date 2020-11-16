Outside celebration held at St. Mary’s to honor cancer survivor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With a no-visitor policy being enforced at St. Mary’s Medical Center, April Stroeder’s family had to get creative to cheer on her monumental accomplishment.

April Stroeder, 27, officially beat cancer and finished her last round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, so her family decided to celebrate, albeit ten floors down from where April was staying. Her family stood below April’s window with signs of encouragement to help spread the joy.

“This is love in action. This is not about getting mad at the situation or anybody or blaming. It’s just saying what can we do even though we can’t be there," said April’s mother Lisa Aardsma.

April was discharged from the hospital over the weekend.

St. Mary’s says their new no-visitor policy is vital to public safety and helping to lessen the spread of COVID-19.