Advertisement

Montrose High School decides to transfer to remote learning

(KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Another valley school is deciding to switch to remote learning following a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on the Western Slope.

The Montrose County School District announced Monday that Montrose High School is transitioning to remote instruction and operations beginning Nov. 17.

The district pointed to increasing COVID cases, quarantined cohorts, and the subsequent impact on school staffing for the reasoning behind the decision.

The district says that they plan to resume in-person instruction after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, Nov. 30

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Online-learning transitions
Garfield Re-2 and Montrose County School District make temporary online transitions

Latest News

F
Signs of Celebration
F
Outside celebration held at St. Mary’s to honor cancer survivor
Online-learning transitions
Garfield Re-2 and Montrose County School District make temporary online transitions
CMU testing
Colorado Mesa University opens COVID-19 testing site to the public