Grand Valley Young Life’s “100 Grand” fundraiser begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Young Life is trying to raise $100,000 in five days.

The money will go towards the nine different programs they have to help local youth.

Young Life is an outreach ministry whose goal is to help middle school, high school, and college-aged students get into the community and build relationships.

The virtual fundraiser starts today and goes through Friday.

“We really think that kids are valuable. We want to tell them that they are worth it, we care about them. And, so we have adult volunteer leaders that enter into their world, that walk along beside them, and now more than ever I think that things like young life are needed,” says Grand Valley Young Life Luke Feather.

For more information on how to donate, you can head to www.gvyounglife.com.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.