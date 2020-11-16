Colorado Mesa University opens COVID-19 testing site to the public

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -CMU had a testing site that was used mainly for students, but they just opened it up to the public.

John Marshall, Vice President at CMU said, “We know right now that COVID-19 is just racing in our community so it’s so important for all of us to keep those vulnerable populations, you know grandma and aunties and everybody else coming into the holiday season, it’s so important for all of us, not just CMU, but the broader community to go ahead and get a negative test.”

You can register for a time online. Right now, you can usually register and get tested the same day. The average wait time has been five minutes and they usually have your results done within 24-48 hours.

The testing site was open this weekend, but normally it will just be open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm.

The university is happy to help the community fight against COVID-19 in any way they can.

