10th annual Food and Toy Airlift comes to Grand Junction

food/toy airlift
food/toy airlift(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Sunday, two planes from Denver arrived in Grand Junction with supplies and food as a part of the 10th annual Holiday Food/Toy Airlift.

Volunteers with Veterans of Foreign Wars donated their time and flew planes free of charge filled with supplies.

The supplies are going to be packaged up into 50 different food boxes that will then be delivered to veterans and their families in the area over the course of the next few weeks.

One of the pilots, Roger Brown said, “it’s just a small token, a very small way to give back and say thank you to those individuals.”

The people volunteering said that this year it is more important than ever because a lot of the veterans are feeling isolated because of COVID-19, so to be able to deliver these gifts is a huge blessing to a lot of them.

