With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Governor Jared Polis announced that he has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1. This allows for all state agencies, federal partners, and organizations serving the crisis to better coordinate Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know we have the resolve to do what is necessary to defeat this virus,” Polis said, adding, “It’s up to us, Colorado, the time for change is now.”

As of Sunday, there are nearly 1,200 patients hospitalized with the virus in Colorado. Governor Polis also signed an executive order this weekend, clarifying the state’s response if there is a shortage of ICU beds. The plan calls for increasing bed capacity by at least 50 percent.

The Governor also shared that he will update previous public health orders to prepare hospitals for a surge of patients. Hospitals at more than 70 percent capacity will soon have to scale back elective procedures, ensuring space for COVID-19 patients.

“Cases and hospitalizations have continued rising, with over 1,100 Coloradans currently hospitalized for COVID,” stated Governor Polis. “We simply must do a better job of wearing masks, physically distancing, and avoiding social interactions with those outside our households.”

