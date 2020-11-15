Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery in Palisade

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Palisade.(KKCO)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential armed robbery at the Dollar General in Palisade. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The robbers pulled out a gun while taking items from the store. Nobody was injured during the incident. Witnesses described two males and one female leaving the scene in a stolen silver Kia sedan. The car’s license plate is ZAO645.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office issued the following descriptions of each suspect:

"A white male, over 6 feet, mid-twenties, possibly has a goatee. Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an emblem of three females on the back of the sweatshirt, black pants, and black hat.

A white male, shorter than 6 feet, mid-twenties, and last seen wearing an Adidas white sweatshirt, blue jeans, flat build hat.

A white female, mid-twenties, last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, longer white sweater, and gray or white beanie hat."

The Kia used to flee the scene was recently stolen out of Golden. MCSO warns the public not to approach the suspects, if seen, and to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
46 students and staff members at Montrose High School will be quarantined until at least next...
Montrose High School students and staff required to quarantine after positive test

Latest News

Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Fruitvale Liquors shooting
Governor Polis has ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to level 1.
With COVID-19 cases rising, Colorado Emergency Operations Center returns to level 1
Donation Box
Local Girl Scout troop helps Fruita fire station