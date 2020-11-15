Advertisement

Local Girl Scout troop helps Fruita fire station

Donation Box
Donation Box(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Girl Scout troop 17091 created a donation box at the Lower Valley Fire District in Fruita.

The fire station reached out to the troop and said that they were having a hard time finding enough supplies, and the girls in the troop decided to help.

They created a box that is outside of the fire station door, where people can drop off and donate much needed supplies.

They need latex gloves (size medium and large), hand sanitizers, and disposable masks.

The donation box will be there until the end of November.

Ada Malott, one of the Girl Scouts is encouraging everyone to donate. She said, “I would probably encourage them to do it because they keep us safe, so let’s help them be safe.”

They have already collected four gallons of hand sanitizer.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring...
Two people hospitalized in accident on Highway 6 and 50
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health hopes to avoid a stay-at-home order
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Latest News

Girl Scout Engineering Day
Girl Scout Engineering Day
This is the tenth annual holiday food/toy airlift to VFW posts.
Holiday food boxes will be delivered to Western Slope Veterans over the next month
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado