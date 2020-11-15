Local Girl Scout troop helps Fruita fire station

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Girl Scout troop 17091 created a donation box at the Lower Valley Fire District in Fruita.

The fire station reached out to the troop and said that they were having a hard time finding enough supplies, and the girls in the troop decided to help.

They created a box that is outside of the fire station door, where people can drop off and donate much needed supplies.

They need latex gloves (size medium and large), hand sanitizers, and disposable masks.

The donation box will be there until the end of November.

Ada Malott, one of the Girl Scouts is encouraging everyone to donate. She said, “I would probably encourage them to do it because they keep us safe, so let’s help them be safe.”

They have already collected four gallons of hand sanitizer.

