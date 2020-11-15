Advertisement

Holiday food boxes will be delivered to Western Slope Veterans over the next month

This is the tenth annual holiday food/toy airlift to VFW posts.
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Veterans of Foreign Wars will begin its tenth annual holiday Food/Toy airlift this week. A plane carrying food and toys for Veterans is scheduled to arrive Sunday morning at Grand Junction Regional Airport.

The Western Slope VFW will help unload the plane and transport its contents to Post 3981 in Grand Junction, where they will prepare holiday food boxes. 50 boxes will be delivered to Veteran families across the Western Slope.

The deliveries will occur throughout November and December.

