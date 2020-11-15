GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday, 150 Girl Scouts took part in Girl Scout Engineering Day. This event was made for fourth and fifth grade girls.

Volunteers from Colorado School of Minds conducted experiments online with the Girl Scouts.

Some of the experiments were teaching them how to filter water and created a balloon rocket.

The goal of the day was to encourage young girls to pursue their passions. Madeline Keck, Girl Scout Engineering Day Director said, it’s “important to encourage girl scouts that they can do STEM, and that there are women in STEM like them.”

Normally this event would take place in person, but because of COVID-19 it happened online.

The beginning of the day they had breakout room experiments followed by a panel discussion with the volunteers.

