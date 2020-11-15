Advertisement

Fruitvale Liquors shooting

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

On Saturday night around 7:30 P.M. a shooting was reported at Fruitvale Liquors located off of 30 Road.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a person was shot in a white Nissan Maxima and a suspect was taken into custody.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of the vehicle and encourages anyone with any information to call them at (970) 242-6706.

