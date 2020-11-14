Montrose High School students and staff required to quarantine after positive test

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A student at Montrose High School has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing 42 other students and four staff members to quarantine until at least next Wednesday.

Montrose County Public Health identified all individuals who may have been in close contact with the COVID-positive student. Each of those students and staff members must quarantine and get tested before returning to school.

The Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals who need to quarantine. The district also reminds every community member to social distance whenever possible, and to stay home when you are sick.

