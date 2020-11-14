Advertisement

Local bakery prepares for Thanksgiving

Sweet Kiwi Bakery prepares for Thanksgiving holiday treats.
Sweet Kiwi Bakery prepares for Thanksgiving holiday treats.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local bakeries are usually busy this time of year preparing thousands of desserts for Thanksgiving meals.

While many families aren’t hosting large gatherings due to the pandemic, Sweet Kiwi Bakery is offering drive-thru pick up options for those still looking to get their favorite holiday treats.

Traditional cheesecakes and pies will be available for preorders, but there will be a selected amount available for purchase in store as well.

“We love our our community and everything we do is not only homemade I would say, but it’s also made with love. Like honestly and I know that’s like kind of like a cliché thing to say when it comes to baked goods, but all of us here on staff, I can’t tell you one person that doesn’t pour their heart and soul into this business," says owner, Larae Biocic.

The bakery celebrated their first year of business last month and despite facing hardships this year due to the pandemic, the staff appreciates the continued support from the community.

