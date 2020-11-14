Advertisement

District 51 high schools are going online

Central High School
Central High School(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -All District 51 high schools are going online because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

They are hoping to only go online until the end of Thanksgiving break. “My hope for them is that we are looking at a one-week, two-week period and that we can get back to where we were,” said Lanc Sellden, Principal at Central High School.

They allowed students into the schools today to pick up all of their supplies that they might need for online learning.

A lot of the students are trying to be optimistic. “I have mixed emotions. It’s going to be nice because I can work more now but its also going to kind of suck because I’m not going to be able to see everyone at school and also get the extra help from our teachers.”

Most of the District 51 middle schools are closing as well. Fruita Middle School will continue in person learning.

