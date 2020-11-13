Visitors will not be allowed in hospitals in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Community Hospital in Grand Junction said that starting Friday all of the hospitals in Mesa County will not allow visitors because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Thomas Tobin, Chief Medical Officer at Community Hospital said that the restriction is to keep staff, visitors, and patients safe. This was not an easy decision because “we understand that having visitors, having family, having loved ones at their bedside is not only helpful emotionally, but also helps the healing process.”

There are a few exceptions. People who are giving birth are allowed to have one visitor or support person. The hospital will also try to allow visitors for people who are at the end of their life.

A lot of people in the community are sad about this new rule, but they understand. Jonah, a Mesa County Resident said, “I’ve had family members die this year because of COVID-19 and so I think it’s important for us to take responsibility for protecting others at all cost.”

St. Mary’s Medical Center is also not allowing visitors starting Friday. Thamara Vliek, Communications Manager at St. Mary’s Hospital said, “by implementing visitor restrictions, we limit the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. These difficult decisions are made in the best interest of our community, patients, and healthcare professionals' safety.”

These restrictions start on Friday, November 13th and they are not sure how long they will last. It depends on the number of COVID-19 cases that the county continues to experience.

