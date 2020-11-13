New COVID-19 testing site opens Monday at Colorado Mesa University

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Mesa County, an additional testing site will open Monday, November 16th, at Colorado Mesa University.

The announcement from Mesa County Public Health is a result of increased demand for COVID-19 tests over the past month. Wait times were around three hours at the Mesa County Fairgrounds testing site this week.

Pre-registration is required at the new CMU test site. The location will be open for COVID-19 testing between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Results are available two to four days after taking the test.

This additional testing site at CMU will allow Mesa County Public Health to expand operations at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The Fairgrounds location will remain open for COVID-19 tests between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

