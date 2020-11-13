Colorado Mesa University transitions to online learning early

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As Mesa County continues to report higher COVID-19 numbers, Colorado Mesa University makes the decision to shift to online learning one week earlier than expected.

Students were beginning online learning after Thanksgiving for the remainder of the fall semester, but the university feels doing this earlier will help prevent students from bringing the virus home to family and friends.

The university knows many students will be traveling back home, but will remain open for those who aren’t able to do so this year.

Students that are planning to travel back home are encouraged to receive a negative test result before leaving campus.

Online learning will continue for the remainder of the fall semester and students will return to on campus learning in January.

All students will be required to present a negative test result before attending in person classes.

