61 inmates test positive at Mesa County Detention Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The number of infected inmates at the Mesa County Detention Facility is continuing to grow, with 61 inmates having tested positive as of Friday.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) had two housing units tested, which was facilitated by the medical provider Naphcare.

The sheriff’s office says eight employees working at the facility have tested positive, and are in quarantine. All infected inmates have also been quarantined, and MCSO says they are working to minimize the spread of the virus within the facility by limiting movement.

“While the number of positive cases has grown, this is what we planned and prepared for. We are diligently working in coordination with Mesa County Public Health and our medical provider to provide the best care possible and implement strategies to slow the spread of the virus,” said Sheriff Matt Lewis. “I want families of those in the detention facility to know our mission has not changed. The health and safety of those in our care is our priority.”

All inmates are given personnel protective equipment (PPE), and staff is required to wear PPE throughout the day.

We will continue to monitor this situation.

