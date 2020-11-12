Advertisement

Two people hospitalized in accident on Highway 6 and 50

State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring...
State Police investigate after a Ford Mustang flipped over a pick-up truck last night, injuring the driver and passenger. Alcohol may have been involved.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two people were injured last night following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 6 and 50. Troopers at the scene suggested that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

A Ford Mustang collided with a pick-up truck parked on the side on Highway 6 and 50 around 8:30 p.m. last night. Both the driver and passenger of the Mustang were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The stretch of highway between 19 and 19 1/2 Road was shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Mustang was traveling west bound on Highway 6 and 50 between 19 and 19 1/2 Road when it swerved left, sending the pick-up truck off the road. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.

