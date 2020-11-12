St. Mary’s to implement a no-visitor policy as COVID-19 surge continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning Nov. 13 visitors will not be allowed in St. Mary’s Medical Center as the hospital tries to combat the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus in Mesa County.

The medical center posted on their social media Wednesday night that these restrictions will be put into place to protect the health and safety of their patients, doctors, nurses, and staff. They also recognized the hardship that these new restrictions will bring.

“We recognize this may be a hardship for patients and their loved ones. These difficult decisions are made in the best interest of our community, patients and healthcare professionals' safety,” said St. Mary’s in their post on social media.

They did say that exceptions will be made in certain circumstances, such as patients undergoing certain surgeries, laboring/postpartum moms, and personal assistance caregivers will be allowed for minors.

Mesa County reported 216 cases in the county on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day tally in the county since the start of the pandemic. 34 Mesa County residents are also currently hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.