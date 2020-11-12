School board reacts to increase in COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the holidays get closer and COVID-19 cases rise, District 51 held a board meeting Tuesday night to address parent concerns.

While keeping kids in school is important, the district emphasized safety is their top priority.

“It’s a tough balancing act. What we have to do is continuously monitor the rate of infection amongst students and staff and continue to make the best decisions we can," says school board president, Tom Parrish.

Although there aren’t plans to transition to online learning completely at this time the district has provided options for parents who felt more comfortable keeping their children at home.

In addition to their new 1-to-1 Chromebook program and providing better Wi-Fi accessibility, they’re also providing financial assistance for parents.

“They also have some some limited financial assistance, so if our boys want to do certain classes or we need certain equipment or for our curriculum we actually ordered ourselves they actually will reimburse it. I don’t know the exact numbers but it’s enough to make a difference for us," says Theron Walz, a parent to two students in Mesa County.

While the decision to keep kids in person or online is up to parents, the district wants the community to do their part to ensure the kids receive the best learning experience possible by wearing masks, social distancing, and not meeting in groups.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.