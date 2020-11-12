New regulations for assisted living facilities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an updated public health order for senior living facilities.

The new guidance will require ongoing surveillance testing weekly for staff and residents. If a positive test is reported within a facility, outbreak testing for all residents and staff will be required.

At Cappella of Grand Junction the changes aren’t surprising, but it’s something they’ve been doing the past two months anyways.

We want to keep our residents safe and our staff safe. So we are still asking that we do window visits. If it’s a nice day some of the families will do a patio visit, but other than that we haven’t really let anybody into our building. We’re a little bit on the cautious side I think. Just want to make sure everybody’s safe," says Health and Wellness Director, Tracy Johnson.

The changes will go into effect statewide on November 20th.

