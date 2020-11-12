Advertisement

Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has spoken by phone with Pope Francis as he continues to talk with leaders around the world.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement that the president-elect thanked the pontiff for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation” for Francis' “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

Biden also said he’d like to work with the pope to further “a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants.”

Biden is just the second Catholic to be elected president in U.S. history, and the first after John F. Kennedy. He has spoken openly about the importance of faith in his life and attends Mass near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, nearly every week.

Biden has spoken this week with several foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County
Parents raise concerns about keeping in person learning as COVID-19 cases rise.
School board reacts to increase in COVID-19 cases
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

This combination of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
Prosecutors read racist messages by suspect in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, the Mutual of Omaha logo is seen at the...
Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
St. Mary’s to implement a no-visitor policy as COVID-19 surge continues