Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has declared two new outbreak sites in Delta County, one at Horizons Care Center and another at Gateway Residential Services. Delta County now has four active outbreaks.

Two or more positive cases at the same location is classified as an outbreak. There have been eight outbreak sites in Delta County since the pandemic began in March –– four are no longer active. Delta County Public Health identified the latest outbreaks along with CDPHE, and began contract tracing immediately.

For more information on outbreak sites throughout the Western Slope and Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. If you are experiencing symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with the virus, contact the Delta County Health Department at 970-874-2172 to schedule a COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.