Advertisement

Two additional COVID-19 outbreak sites in Delta County

(KCRG)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has declared two new outbreak sites in Delta County, one at Horizons Care Center and another at Gateway Residential Services. Delta County now has four active outbreaks.

Two or more positive cases at the same location is classified as an outbreak. There have been eight outbreak sites in Delta County since the pandemic began in March –– four are no longer active. Delta County Public Health identified the latest outbreaks along with CDPHE, and began contract tracing immediately.

For more information on outbreak sites throughout the Western Slope and Colorado, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. If you are experiencing symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with the virus, contact the Delta County Health Department at 970-874-2172 to schedule a COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
New variance impacts local gyms
Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?

Latest News

Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department to increase spending on body cams
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
F-16′s expected to flyover Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Day
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado