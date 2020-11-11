Advertisement

Organization pays tribute to George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully with statue

By WPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (WPIX) - The organization that trained the late President George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully has unveiled a statue of the animal at its New York location.

America’s VetDogs in Smithtown revealed a bronze statue of Sully during a Veterans Day ceremony outside its facility.

“Dogs are man’s best friend and, ultimately, Sully fulfilled that role for one of the most prominent people in the country and really worked to shine a light on the services that are available for everybody,” America’s VetDogs CEO John Miller said.

The yellow lab captured hearts a couple of years ago after a photo of him resting near Bush’s casket went viral.

This isn’t Sully’s first statue. A sculpture of the dog is located at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

Sully currently works at Walter Reed to help make patients happy and reduce their stress.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
New variance impacts local gyms
Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?

Latest News

Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta remains a tropical storm as Florida prepares for 2nd hit
Officials count early votes on Nov. 3 at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum where social distancing...
Puerto Rico unearths uncounted ballots 1 week after election
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Police union contracts, state laws and department policy manuals contain language that can...
Pattern of Protection