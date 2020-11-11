Advertisement

Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures

Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s local public health directors have implored Gov. Jared Polis to issue tougher measures to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Colorado Public Radio reports that includes state-ordered lockdowns in individual counties as needed. The state’s metro public health directors and the president of the Colorado Association of Public Health Directors made the appeal in a Nov. 5 letter to Polis and the state health department. The letter warns Colorado is “at a critical juncture” in the pandemic. Polis' office says he prefers to let individual counties make best choices for their residents but won’t hesitate to take statewide action if lives are lost because of a lack of medical capacity.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
New variance impacts local gyms
Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?

Latest News

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
F-16′s expected to flyover Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Day
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard
CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard