How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

COVID-19 and flu season are both upon us-- Mesa County Public Health did a side by side comparison of the two respiratory illnesses that showcase the similarities and differences.

COVID-19 and influenza cases range from mild to severe and even death, but COVID-19 is unique with its symptoms of loss of taste and smell.

COVID-19 is comparable to the county’s most severe flu season in 2017-2018: 22 deaths were attributed to the flu; right now, there are 21 deaths due to COVID-19.

Positive flu cases are not reported to M.C.P.H. like COVID is, but hospitalizations are--there are currently no flu cases or hospitalizations, though they usually see more cases in December and January.

“Last flu season we had 77 total hospitalization for influenza and that is from October through May, for COVID right now, which has gone for our season of COVID…from March through the present we have had at least that many hospitalizations and we currently have 20 Mesa County residents hospitalized for COVID-- which is more than we generally would have at any particular time during a flu season,” says Andy Tyler, regional epidemiologist, M.C.P.H.

According to M.C.P.H., vaccines are intended to slow the spread of both viruses and if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the future, their hope is that it will be available for most residents.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.