F-16′s expected to flyover Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four F-16 jets courtesy of the 140th Wing will be conducting a flyover on the Western Slope on Wednesday to honor Veteran’s Day.

The four-person teams will tip their wings just after 11 a.m. from Loveland, where they will then head south to Durango with a scheduled flyover at 11:48. The jets will then head north to pass over Grand Junction and will come in from the west at around 12:05 p.m. After that, they will flyover Rifle at 12:15.

Be sure to send us your photos and videos of the flyover!

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.