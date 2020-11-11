Advertisement

F-16′s expected to flyover Grand Junction at 12:05 p.m. on Veteran’s Day

An F-16 flying out of Volk Field
An F-16 flying out of Volk Field(Volk Field/Camp Douglas)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four F-16 jets courtesy of the 140th Wing will be conducting a flyover on the Western Slope on Wednesday to honor Veteran’s Day.

The four-person teams will tip their wings just after 11 a.m. from Loveland, where they will then head south to Durango with a scheduled flyover at 11:48. The jets will then head north to pass over Grand Junction and will come in from the west at around 12:05 p.m. After that, they will flyover Rifle at 12:15.

Be sure to send us your photos and videos of the flyover!

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
New variance impacts local gyms
Restaurants react to Polis' extended mask mandate: “It could be a whole lot better, but customers are still hungry”
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Snapshot taken during Polis' Press Conference
Local public health directors press Polis to issue tougher COVID-19 measures
CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard
CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard