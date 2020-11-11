CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Colorado Mesa University has moved to a new level on its COVID-19 dashboard— level yellow— an emphasis on virus precautions and communication throughout the campus.

The university has not gone past the 5% two-week positivity rate that would push the dial from the green to yellow level, but after an increase in cases after Halloween C.M.U. decided to move forward with the change—and they’re not short on resources, including, rooms for students to isolate in, if needed.

They attribute some of the help from their wastewater sampling that has allowed them to avoid approximately 6-7 potential surges.

“I think with COVID on campus right now, it’s really important that we keep doing this testing, as well as taking precautions such as social distancing and wearing our mask—just to make sure that we’re not spreading it—not only to our other classmates, but our families when we go home for this Thanksgiving break,” says freshman, Libby Crabtree.

The university has conducted over 15,000 tests in the fall 2020 semester.

