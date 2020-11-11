Advertisement

CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard

CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard
CMU moves to level yellow on its COVID-19 dashboard(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Colorado Mesa University has moved to a new level on its COVID-19 dashboard— level yellow— an emphasis on virus precautions and communication throughout the campus.

The university has not gone past the 5% two-week positivity rate that would push the dial from the green to yellow level, but after an increase in cases after Halloween C.M.U. decided to move forward with the change—and they’re not short on resources, including, rooms for students to isolate in, if needed.

They attribute some of the help from their wastewater sampling that has allowed them to avoid approximately 6-7 potential surges.

“I think with COVID on campus right now, it’s really important that we keep doing this testing, as well as taking precautions such as social distancing and wearing our mask—just to make sure that we’re not spreading it—not only to our other classmates, but our families when we go home for this Thanksgiving break,” says freshman, Libby Crabtree.

The university has conducted over 15,000 tests in the fall 2020 semester.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites
Posted by CSP Eagle on social media
I-70 closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
COVID-19 hits Grand Junction Police Department
New variance impacts local gyms

Latest News

How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
How does the flu compare with COVID-19 in Mesa County?
The creation of Grand Junction High School’s Tiger Boutique
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado